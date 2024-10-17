Preload Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and check out the new UI early next week

As we continue to traverse the road to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25th, Activision has shared a few bit of intel regarding the latest and hopefully greatest Call of Duty experience.

As revealed on the official Call of Duty blog, this Monday, October 21st, there will be an update pushed out that will provide the actual Black Ops game preload along with the snazzy Call of Duty UI launcher which is replacing the Call of Duty HQ.

On Monday, an update will introduce the new Call of Duty interface and preload Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 onto your device. Download this pre-launch update to check out the new UI and be ready to play Black Ops 6 as soon as it releases. The October 25 launch date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is just around the corner, meaning it’s almost time to start preloading the game so you can jump right in when it releases next week. To prepare for launch, we’re delivering an update that combines the preload of Black Ops 6 and the rollout of the new Call of Duty user interface into a single download. This is one of the last steps in the Roadmap to Black Ops 6 Launch we discussed in August, with more coming in Season 01. Once the download is completed, players can check out the new UI immediately and be ready to play Black Ops 6 as soon as it is released. Here’s what you can expect in the pre-launch update arriving on Monday.

But wait, there’s more, they also published new information on Black Ops Zombies and multiplayer also, and released a couple screens.

Today’s road to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25 continues with a deeper dive into Black Ops Zombies, including intel on each major point of interest across both launch maps, Zombies Loadouts, how to access Equipment, launch GobbleGums and Augments, as well as additional launch updates.