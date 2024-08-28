Celebrate 25 years of armed annelids with Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Edition on Sept. 26th

Wow, we’re feeling old. Somehow, Team17 is celebrating 25 years (a quarter of a century!) of Worms, and we were there for day 1. So to celebrate that milestone Team17 Digital and Digital Eclipse have announced a September 26th, 2024 release of Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Edition for all the available console platforms.

Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Edition is not a remake nor a remaster, it’s mostly just a content complete, enhanced release for a new generation of gamers willing to check out a game focused on turn-based armed annelids at war. There are some extras and updates though, including a redesigned UI, reworked controller support, Trophies and Achievements, a multitude of graphical modes, an interactive museum, a new save system, cross generation online play support and even a playable Game Boy Color version of Worms Armageddon.

Oh and if you can’t get enough of Worms, there’s even a Worms: The Board Game release on the way next month.

Check out the announcement trailer and some other details, and stay tuned for the explosive launch.

