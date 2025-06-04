No Man’s Sky BEACON Update released, Switch 2 players to get a free upgrade



Hello Games just does not rest. Nearly a decade since No Man’s Sky was announced and released onto the world (PS4 owners specifically), the studio just keep releasing amazing and free new updates with interesting content, enhancements, upgrades, and more.

The latest and greatest update, dubbed BEACON, has some neat planetary settlement creation and management features that really takes the experience in another direction. And that’s on top of plenty of quality of life enhancements that they usually pack into their patches. See the official set of patch notes right here: https://www.nomanssky.com/beacon-update/

But wait, there’s more. Hello Games has a free Nintendo Switch 2 update ready to go as well for those who own the Switch release which improves the game visually and takes advantage of the platform’s additional control features too. They provided a deep dive for for that as well, which is also embedded below.

No Man’s Sky Switch 2 Edition Deep Dive:



Introducing…the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Free to existing Switch players. It’s always so exciting to get our hands on a new platform and the Switch 2 Edition for No Man’s Sky is a huge leap forward. We’re rendering significantly more than before at a much higher resolution and at an increased frame rate. We’ve upped texture density across the board. Cross-save, cross-play, gyro controls, touch screen and MULTIPLAYER are all there from day one, along with 9 years of updates. And with the accompanying BEACON update, available today across all platforms, we’re overhauling settlements and adding those to Switch 2 too, something that just wasn’t possible before.

No Man’s Sky Beacon Update Trailer:



Expand your planetary empire in No Man’s Sky BEACON. Become Overseer of multiple planetary settlements, and discover the townships of the secretive robotic Autophage. Introducing improved settlement balance, more variety of management decisions, building upgrades, infestations, new base parts and more!