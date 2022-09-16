Suikoden 1 and 2 HD remasters are destined for modern consoles and PC

The thing about trade shows that happen on the opposite side of the globe is news will be breaking whether or not you’re awake for it. Konami, a company that is seemingly waking from an amnesic haze, actually had an early morning showcase(for the West at least) that revealed something that harkens to its past as one of the more beloved gaming companies. Alongside with the company’s current gaming pillars, Yu Gi Oh and eFootball, the Pachinko Parlor and Health Club management company revealed the first 2 Suikoden titles will be getting a HD Remaster and will be coming to every console (thanks for forward compatibility).
Konami is slowly doing a face turn to the scores of gamers it scorned when it lessened it’s focus on gaming and instead leaned on other aspects of their business. However with a slew of compilations (Castlevania, Contra, TMNT), pretty soon I might not want to reference pachinko or health clubs when bringing up the Tokyo based conglomerate. Players will be able to recruit the 108 Stars of Destiny without having to spend through the nose as Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be coming to PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in 2023.
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster screens:
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announcement Trailer:
