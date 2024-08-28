Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed gets demo ahead of September release

While this fall has plenty of good games on the calendar, one that I’m particularly looking forward to is Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. The original game was only available on the Wii, but it’s become a bit of a cult classic in recent years, and on September 24th, everyone will get to see what all the fuss is about as the remake arrives on PC and consoles.

To help show players what’s in store in the game, today THQ Nordic put out a demo for the game on all platforms. The links are listed below, but if you want a sneak peak at what’s in store — and, for some reason, you don’t want to download a free demo — you can also check out the demo trailer below!

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed | Demo Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The playable demo for Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is live now and can be downloaded on consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) and PC (Steam). Shape your own adventure, full of Disney’s timeless characters and stories, and change the fate of Wasteland in this reimagination of a beloved classic! Play the demo:

​Steam: https://shorturl.at/ 9WGj5

PS5 SIEA: https://shorturl.at/ e0dMR

Xbox: https://shorturl.at/ 1GzIu Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 24, 2024. Pre-order digitally now and receive a Costume Pack with 3 costumes and 24 hours Early Access FOR FREE (Early Access is only available on consoles and not on PC/Steam).