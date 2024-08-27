Yakuza Kiwami debuts on Nintendo Switch this October

After 10 years in the joint, Kiryu escapes PC and console and makes his way to Nintendo Switch in Yakuza Kiwami! Fans of the Yakuza franchise without a way to play these excellent titles on the go via means like the Steam Deck or the Lenovo Legion (such as myself) can rejoice, because the first entry in the Yakuza story is coming to Switch!

Releasing on October 24th, 2024, Yakuza Kiwami is the story that begins the saga of the Yakuza franchise and Kazama Kiryu. Featuring excellent action combat, a deep and compelling story about Kiryu’s return to regular life and the depths of Japan’s criminal underworld, you’ll confront rival gangs, experience a myriad of side content, and unlock new abilities as you progress. From bare-knuckle brawls, throwing flying drop kicks, and wielding makeshift weapons from random objects on the street, witness Kiryu’s climb to become the Dragon of Dojima in a stellar crime thriller action game.

As for the rest of the Yakuza franchise and story, only time will tell whether Ryu Ga Gotoku and SEGA will bring the others to the Nintendo Switch. I’d like to stay optimistic and think we’ll see more of the PS3/PS4 era Yakuza games making their way to the platform!

Yakuza Kiwami – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024



Yakuza Kiwami Switch screens:

