Forget the gun, Shadow’s got “symbiote” powers as seen in the new trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations

Besides being clad in black and red fur and packing heat, Shadow the Hedgehog’s moveset wasn’t quite as diverse as Sonic the Hedgehog’s. Well that might change in the upcoming Sonic x Shadow Generations, where the Ultimate Life Form gets a power up that can be compared to another famous anti-hero, specifically one from the Marvel Universe…Venom!

In the upcoming title Shadow gets something called Doom Powers, and this mysterious boon seemingly allow him to fire ebony/crimson tinged spikes from his fists (Doom Spears), X shaped blasts from his feet with massive knockback capabilities (Doom Blasts), the ability to cover himself with a protective carapace to traverse hazardous regions (Doom Morph), take flight with bat like wings (Doom Wings) and manifest a ray-like apparition to traverse waters (Doom Surf). With all these new capabilities, Sonic better watch out, less Shadow usurps his place as the franchises’ lead character!

If you’re attending Gamescom which is taking place this week, you can visit the SEGA booth to get hands on with the game and perhaps even try out a couple of these new powers Shadow will gain. In addition, fans can take a photo with the mascot who will be roaming the floor.

Man when SEGA revealed that this would be the Year of Shadow…they were not kidding. Between starring in this title, and an animated prologue that focuses on his somber history and his eventual appearance in the film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (where he will be voiced by Keanu Reeves, no less!), his dance card is certainly quite packed.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is set to speed onto the PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on October 25th 2024. Players can nab a Sonic Jam Legacy Skin for Sonic if they sign up for the game’s newsletter before November 1st. For deep-pocketed Sonic fans, you can pick up the collector’s edition of the game which is produced and exclusively sold by Limited Run Games.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Doom Powers Trailer



SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS - Doom Powers Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube