Bully returns to modern consoles, but not in the way you expect

Two days ago Gematsu reported that Rockstar Games’ open world school sim Bully was recently re-rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee and this news had the internet speculating…will this be a straight port of the original or perhaps we’re getting the PC/Xbox 360/Wii era re-release dubbed “Scholarship Edition”. Well Rockstar Games announced today that the game will be coming to GTA+.

GTA…what!?!? You might ask? Well GTA+ is a monthly subscription service that provides players of GTA Online EXP boosts, in-game cash, exclusive cars, cosmetics and as well as a selection of classic Rockstar Games titles such as GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption and the mobile versions of GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars.

I mean it’s not the way I want to see the game return, but hopefully Rockstar Games will throw a bone to those who aren’t necessarily GTA Online players and offer some version of this charming GTA-lite (I mean…I own Scholarship Edition on PC, so do I really need it on console?).

Regardless GTA+ members can now enjoy Bully today.

GTA+ is available for $7.99 per month exclusively on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.