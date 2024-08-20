Bully returns to modern consoles, but not in the way you expect

Stan Yeung02 mins

Two days ago Gematsu reported that Rockstar Games’ open world school sim Bully was recently re-rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee and this news had the internet speculating…will this be a straight port of the original or perhaps we’re getting the PC/Xbox 360/Wii era re-release dubbed “Scholarship Edition”. Well Rockstar Games announced today that the game will be coming to GTA+.

GTA…what!?!? You might ask? Well GTA+ is a monthly subscription service that provides players of GTA Online EXP boosts, in-game cash, exclusive cars, cosmetics and as well as a selection of classic Rockstar Games titles such as GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption and the mobile versions of GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars. 

I mean it’s not the way I want to see the game return, but hopefully Rockstar Games will throw a bone to those who aren’t necessarily GTA Online players and offer some version of this charming GTA-lite (I mean…I own Scholarship Edition on PC, so do I really need it on console?). 

Regardless GTA+ members can now enjoy Bully today. 

GTA+ is available for $7.99 per month exclusively on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.