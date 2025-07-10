Koei Tecmo releases a Wild Hearts S demo for the Nintendo Switch 2

Have you missed the announcement that Koei Tecmo and Omega Force’s fantasy/monster hunting title Wild Hearts was coming to the Nintendo Switch 2? Well… it is, and quite soon, as Wild Hearts S. But before that July 25th, 2025 launch date, Koei Tecmo is giving Switch 2 owners the opportunity to check out the game in the form of a free co-op enabled demo — which is available right now.

Supporting solo players or groups up to 4, online and locally, the Wild Hearts S demo will save all progress for those who wish to pick up the full version when it goes live. So if you are the lucky owner of a Switch 2 and want to check out a new

Today, KOEI TECMO America and developer Omega Force have released a free demo for their upcoming fantasy hunting game, WILD HEARTS S, on the Nintendo Switch™ 2. Players can experience the first stages of the game solo or while hunting in a pack alongside up to three other players in online* or local co-op. WILD HEARTS S is scheduled to release worldwide July 25, 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switch™ 2, and is now available for pre-order. In the WILD HEARTS S demo, players can experience the first stages of the game from the prologue, up to “Minato”. Whether deciding to explore the lands of Azuma on their own or in a pack of four players, aspiring hunters will face off against fearsome nature-infused beasts such as the “Ragetail”, the “Sapscourge”, or the formidable “Kingtusk”, a giant boar with massive trunk-like teeth. Players will need to be resourceful as they craft and assemble various “Karakuri” (automaton) to shape the hunting ground accordingly and arm themselves with powerful weapons in order to destroy these massive monsters. Upon completing the demo, players will be able to carry over their save data to the full game to continue the hunt. *A Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required for online play.