Delve into your dream excavator operator job in DIG VR for Meta Quest soon

Showing off the realistic and immersive nature of their next title, publisher Wired Productions and award-winning developer Just Add Water are excited to reveal the new trailer for their upcoming title DIG VR.

Coming to the Meta Quest in 2024, DIG VR invites you to become an excavator operator with easy to learn yet difficult to master control schemes. Starting off with nothing more than a mini-digger and a dream, you’ll quickly work your way to controlling a full-blown machine with plenty of attachments to perform even the most challenging jobs! Exploring the town of Diglington, you’ll dig, delve, dredge, and discover all the things you dreamt of as a child with their excavator toy in the backyard!

Players can expect the following features/content in DIG VR this year exclusively on Meta Quest:

Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes

Full Career Mode Campaign with options for both serious & casual players

Control powerful machinery, with up to 4 machines in a range of sizes

Unlock up to 7 unique tool heads to attach to the digger, including a bucket, Breaker, Circular Saw, Auger, Trimmer, Compactor and Grabber.

Over 70 customisation options to unlock for your digger, including decal, paint & skins

Play quirky mini-games, or enjoy the zen sandbox mode

Featuring the first ever dynamic digable terrain in VR that can be dug, moved and dumped.

You can wishlist the game here at the Meta Store and follow updates on their website at DigVRgame.com.

Life Of A Worker | DIG VR | Coming to Meta Quest:



DIG VR screens: