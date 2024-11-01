DIG VR reveals a £500k Collector’s Edition

Ok this was so ridiculous I couldn’t not write about it. Collectors editions of games usually entice gamers with fancy packaging, cheap trinkets and generally FOMO marketing. We’ve seen some crazy outliers like Grid 2’s Mono Edition and it looks like Wired Productions and Just Add Water have topped it with their Collector’s Edition for the upcoming construction sim Dig VR.

The collector’s edition comes with 2 copies of the game, 2 Meta Quest 3 headsets, 2 custom wrapped JCB 100c-2 excavators, a year pass to Diggerland, a tour of the JCB Museum, a trip to Las Vegas to experience Dig This (I’ve actually done this before and it’s surprisingly fun), custom construction helmet & vest, your name in the credits of the game and finally a sheet of stickers. This package comes in at £500,000 and is only available at shop.wiredproductions.com

Given this package includes heavy machinery, shipping isn’t covered and any prospective buyer will need to make arrangements for pick up and if you are an overseas buyer (This is a UK based bundle), you will need to factor in customs and any other fees applicable to your local municipality.

Will this bundle actually sell? I don’t think so…but yet we’re talking about it, so mission accomplished marketing team! However if you just want to experience heavy machinery without all the extras, Dig VR is coming to Meta Quest headsets on November 14th for $19.99 and you can score a 25% discount if you pre-order the game before launch.