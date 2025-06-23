Borderlands 4 official story trailer gives us a glimpse of the Timekeeper’s cruel cybernetic reign

As promised last Friday, Gearbox Software dropped off a fresh and official Borderlands 4 story trailer over the weekend for all of us wanna be Vault Hunters to dig into and enjoy.

The new video shows off a bit of the Timekeeper and his order and motivations, along with the environment of planet Kairos, and of course, Claptrap and the four new Vault Hunter characters.

Check it all out below, and stay tuned for more media and coverage soon we’re sure. Borderlands 4 hits the PlayStation, Xbox and PC on September 12th, 2025.

Official Story Trailer | Borderlands 4



Get a glimpse of the Timekeeper’s cruel reign, including the disturbing process of being implanted with a Bolt—a spine-grafted cybernetic device used to dominate the populace. Soon after crash-landing, the Vault Hunters are arrested and forcibly affixed with the device, trapping them on Kairos. The Timekeeper and his Order are the ultimate superpower on Kairos, ruling from the impenetrable fortress city known as Dominion City. When Elpis arrived in Kairos’ orbit and unleashed cataclysmic destruction, the Timekeeper locked down the city and sent his Commanders to deal with the fallout firsthand. Now, the Timekeeper watches over Kairos from the safety of his tower while his Commanders maintain his Order. From humble beginnings, you’ll need to travel across Kairos and ignite the revolution against the Timekeeper. People all across Kairos have begun to rise up, and this powderkeg is set to explode. Enter Claptrap, self-proclaimed mastermind behind the Crimson Resistance, who’s set on making the Vault Hunters his newest recruits. Borderlands 4 is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and pre-purchase on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store! Borderlands 4 is a mayhem-fueled looter shooter, jam-packed with billions of weapons, outrageous enemies, and intense co-op action. Explore a dangerous hidden planet Kairos as one of four new badass Vault Hunters. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts, with new traversal mechanics like: double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.