Aero the Acro-Bat review for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Platform: PS5

Also On: Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Ratalaika Games

Developer: Sunsoft

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: E

Aero the Acro-Bat was a somewhat popular 16-bit platformer for the Super Nintendo and the Sega Genesis back in the 1990s. While it didn’t get as much praise as Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario, the little bat managed to hold his own in the market, even spawning a cute sequel. That’s not to say this is a great classic by any means, but it’s not completely terrible.

It seems that a spoiled, Little rich kid named Edgar Ektor was banned from the World Circus Fun park after a failed prank. 20 years later, Edgar became evil industrialist. With his Psycho Circus gang, Edgar sabotages the Circus and kidnaps Aero’s girlfriend Aeriel. Aero must battle Edgar’s minions and not only rescue his girl, but also save the circus as well. Using Aero’s skills, you have to guide him through several platforming stages and fighting off all of the Psycho Circus Gang that block his path.

At it’s heart, its a very basic platformer with some cute, colorful characters and some decent challenge. Most areas are large and open, littered with platforms and collectables to grab. Sometimes there are requirements like having to find and dive through 10 or 15 rings scattered around the level. While not overly difficult, it can get annoying having to backtrack through large areas. You’ll come across some areas with unicycles, mine carts and even cannons in some areas to help you reach other areas, but the control on these gimmicks are so hard to master that you’ll wish you could skip these areas altogether. Most enemies and Bosses are basic pushovers and can’t really stand in your way. The final battle with Edgar is a bit tough though, and it will take a few tries to beat him. Overall, it can be fun at times, and frustrating in others making the entire game a mixed bag.

One thing that needs mentioning is this is NOT a remake or remaster, this is a straight re-release of the Super Nintendo version of the game. Complete with the same sound effects, animations and glitches found in the original. I believe they chose the Super NES version, since it’s more colorful and sounds a bit better than the Sega Genesis version. Ratalaika Games did add a CRT filter, but just like with some of these filters, it comes off as dark and blurry. I recommend not using it unless you like playing a fast moving platformer while looking through a windscreen. They have also added a rewind feature in case you are having trouble with certain sections.

If you’ve played the original game, then you will get the exact gameplay with this release. Controlling Aero can take some work, especially with his double jump. It’s actually more like a dive that is somewhat difficult to control and to use against enemies. But, it’s necessary to use in most of the later levels and for making difficult jumps. The sound effects are the basic jump and smashing sounds, surrounded by very annoying circus music that constantly loops. It will grate on your nerves after some playtime, but this game was never known for it’s soundtrack, and sounds just like the original game.

This was my first time really sitting down and playing Aero the Acro-Bat. I never really had interest in the game when it was originally released, and after my playthrough now, I remain unimpressed. While not broken, the control is a bit too erratic, the overall gameplay can become stale and annoying and while it does throw some challenge your way from time to time, it’s a rather short game that leaves you feeling unfulfilled. Since this is a bare bones port with nothing of note added, I have a hard time recommending downloading this one. This game does has it’s fans, but it’s not going to grab too many new fans. If your curious, try it out, but don’t expect to be presented with a hidden gem from the past.

Note: Ratalaika Games provided us with an Aero the Acro-Bat PS5 code for review purposes.

Score: 7