The Sonic Speed Cafe returns to San Diego Comic Con now with a darker edge

One of the first things I did before the start of San Diego Comic Con last year was to pay a visit to the Sonic Speed Cafe, a pop up restaurant which was a collaboration between SEGA and Secret Sauce Society (Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo and Phillip Huynh). The cafe served Sonic themed food and drink, demos of recent sonic titles and even exclusive merchandise. The cafe was well received enough that the original location extended its run well past San Diego Comic Con and saw other locations open up in Los Angeles and Houston.

So with this year’s San Diego Comic happening next week, it only makes sense that the Sonic Speed Cafe would be doing another run and it will be located in the same space as it was last year (910 J St Space 2, San Diego, CA 92101). To celebrate the second run, the cafe will have a grand opening on July 25th at 11am PST, with Sonic himself as well as the team from SEGA of America on hand for the festivities.

Items like Sonic the Hedgehog’s Classic Chili Dog, spicy fried chicken Knuckles Sandwich, Piko Piko Tenders, and sides like Golden Ring onion rings and Fast Fries will chase hunger away. Themed drinks like Blur blueberry slush (Sonic), Smashing Echidna fruit punch slush (Knuckles), and Team Dark mocha milkshake (Shadow) will quench any thirst. New to this year’s menu are items themed after Shadow the Hedgehog which makes sense since SEGA did declare it was his year per the Fearless: Year of Shadow campaign.

During the course of San Diego Comic Con (July 25th to July 28th), the first 25 people on line per day will be eligible to receive a special gift from SEGA. However being first doesn’t necessarily guarantee the best experience as throughout the days there will be giveaways, autograph signings as well as special appearances. However exclusive merch will be available during all opening hours of the dining establishment.

In addition to the Speed Cafe, SEGA’s going to have quite a presence at the biggest pop culture event in the US as it will be hosting a Sonic Symphony performance at the San Diego Civic Center, a custom Shadow the Hedgehog Motorcycle will be cruising around town and in a different IP, a Like A Dragon panel will reveal an A-Lister that will be joining the cast of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show.

The Sonic Speed Cafe will be open on July 25th and if you wish to keep up to date with the goings on of the pop up follow the cafe’s Instagram account to ensure you have the latest news.