Sonic Speed Café slows down and extends their tenure ’til the end of August

The one thing that Sonic the Hedgehog loves more than speed and its chili dogs! During this year’s San Diego Comic Con, SEGA opened the Sonic Speed Café to serve a pretty good chili dog and other items themed around the blue blur and his friends. While SDCC came and went over the course of 4 days, the cafe would be open until August 20th. However it seems the pop up got a slight reprieve and will allow fans to enjoy their fine dining, activities and games until August 31st.

To celebrate the continued operation, SEGA has planned 3 special acoustic performances from members of the Sonic Symphony including its creator and producer Shota Nakama on August 18th. The first performance will take place at 11:30am and the details of the afternoon and evening performances will be shared via social media, probably @sonicspeedcafe.

For those who still can’t make it despite the extension, here’s a gallery of when I attended the cafe’s grand opening. I can still remember the chili dog like it was yesterday. Mmmm…chili dog.

The Sonic Speed Café will remain open until August 31st and is located at 910 J St Space 2, San Diego, CA 92101 within walking distance from Petco Field.

Sonic Speed Café photos: