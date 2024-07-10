A-List cast member set to appear at Like A Dragon: Yakuza SDCC panel

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio keeps swinging at the fences! With 3 titles released within a year, events at conventions, a live adaptation due this October and more titles to come, fans of the studio will have plenty of content to consume in that beloved universe. One would think the team would take it easy for the summer, however they might get to enjoy the nice weather and get some work done as the studio’s social account revealed that they will have a presence at San Diego Comic Con.

The US’s largest pop culture convention, which is set to run July 25th to the 28th, will be filled to the brim with news and reveals of your favorite films, TV shows, games, toys and comics. The Like A Dragon: Yakuza panel is set to happen on July 26th at 2:30 pm PST/5:30 pm EST at panel room 5AB and promises new details regarding this latest live action adaptation of this long running franchise. In attendance will be the show’s star Ryoma Takeuchi, producers and an un-announced “A-Lister” who has been casted to be part of the show. Fans in attendance will also walk away with a souvenir (One that I’ll probably have to buy on eBay…please go easy on my wallet!).

Needless to say, while I won’t be in attendance at the show this year, I hope the panel will be streamed via SEGA’s Twitch or YouTube channel.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 24th, 2024.

