The law is coming to the City of Wolves as Kevin Rian joins the cast of Fatal Fury: CotW

At the end of the King of Fighters XV Top 6 at this weekend’s EVO 2024, we were treated to a trio of announcements and one revealed a returning fighter to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. The SWAT officer on a righteous quest to find his partner’s murder is back as Kevin Rian is the newest character in the ever growing roster of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

The distant relative of Blue Mary who is a peacekeeper in South Town wasn’t able to bring his partner’s killer to justice and now continues his quest in this sequel to the title which he made his debut, Garou: Mark of the Wolves. Despite being adept at many police issued weapons, all he’ll need is his fists to bring order to South Town.

His character bio actually leads me to ask several questions. The fact that he’s traveling with Marky, his deceased partner’s son means he’s likely not going to be a playable character (it will be interesting to see if he gets the aged up treatment) and the fact the Freeman is still on the loose means that perhaps we should expect the svelte British serial killer could make an appearance in the City of the Wolves. Only time will tell as we gradually get more and more information as the game gets closer to it’s release date.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set for an early 2025 release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜KEVIN RIAN



Fatal Fury: CotW – Kevin Rian screens:

