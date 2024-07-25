Dangerous and dazzling beauties Mature and Vice return as special entrants in King of Fighters XV

You can’t keep a good woman down, and you certainly can’t keep down these two bad bi…uh ladies. That’s right, despite having died during the events of King of Fighters 96, Mature and Vice have continued to appear seemingly to torment their killer, Iori Yagami from the grave.

In King of Fighters XV, Iori teams up with his hated rival Kyo Kusanagi and Chizuru Kagura as a member of Team Sacred Treasures and the ephemeral torment has ceased. However it looks like in December 2024, the ephemeral becomes tangible as the Mature and Vice arrive in King of Fighters XV as special entrants. What will these two women be up to and will we learn why they are so fascinated with Iori to the point where they eschew their responsibilities as the Hakkesshu?

It is not known if their release will coincide with another Fighter Pass or will they just be sold as single character DLC for $5.99 per character. Nonetheless the King of Fighters XV is now available on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

KOF XV Special DLC｜Vice & Mature｜Trailer



