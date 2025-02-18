Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves details its newest character, season pass and demo roster at The EVO Awards

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves sure had a busy President’s Day weekend. It was featured as part of The EVO Awards where Arslan Ash took on Punk Da God in an exhibition series and got not 1, but 3 major pieces of news.

The first is the reveal of the game’s 14th base roster character, Kain R. Heinlein. The true boss of Garou: Mark of the Wolves makes his return after 25 years and perhaps we’ll finally get some closure on the hanging plotline in which we saw his nephew Rock Howard to work towards an unknown goal.

The second is the reveal of all the characters for the game’s first season pass. We’ve technically known the identity of two of the characters ahead of this past weekend as Ken and Chun Li from Street Fighter were revealed last September. The three remaining characters are Andy Bogard, Joe Higashi and Mr. Big. Andy and Joe have been mainstays of the franchise (Although the duo was MIA in Garou, although Andy did have his apprentice Hokutomaru, ironically Joe has his apprentice Preecha in CotW) and Mr. Big is primarily known as a character from the Art of Fighting Franchise, but in-universe he has had business dealings with Geese Howard and the Howard Connection.

We got to see key art and the tentative release dates of each character and I’m sure we’ll see these characters in action as we get closer to each character’s respective release date.

The third reveal is the roster players will be able to choose from during the open beta which is set to start this Thursday February 20th. Players will be able to try out 8 of the game’s 17 characters and the newly revealed Kain will be one of them. Learn the game’s systems and then take on the world in this online only open beta.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is riding on a huge wave of momentum and I can’t wait to see the game launch when it arrives to PC, PlayStation and the Xbox on April 24th, 2025.

