PDP and Bandai Namco team up to make TEKKEN battles extra-stylish

Get ready for the next battle, TEKKEN fans because Turtle Beach and PDP are partnering with Bandai Namco to release a new line up of fight sticks and a controller themed around Tekken 8. Introducing the new Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller: TEKKEN 8 – Rage Art controller, PDP has released a new edition of the controller with coloring and graphics for TEKKEN 8. It is available on Amazon and PDP’s website for $199.99 MSRP. You can also use the PDP Victrix Hub software to customize things even more to your preferences and liking!

Features included with the controller are as follows:

Lag-free wireless play with the USB dongle and even better latency via wired use

Customizable controller configuration with the ability to swap positions of face buttons, control sticks, and the directional pad (including multiple versions of the sticks and D-pads!)

Clutch triggers with five trigger stops and hair trigger mode as well as 4 mappable back buttons

In addition to the controller, they have launched a Victrix TEKKEN 8 tournament edition backpack. More than capable of hauling all your gear for tournaments, it’s made of 600D Polyester and has a compartment to hold your arcade stick, a strap to help hold your headphones in place, and additional zipper pockets to hold any additional cables or whatever else you may need to carry with you to your next event! It’s also got breathable straps so you won’t find yourself sweating before the big event. The backpack retails for $129.99 MSRP and you can find it again on PDP’s website or Amazon.

Additionally, starting today exclusively on PDP’s website, pre-orders begin for the new TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks, featuring etched designs of 6 fan-favorite TEKKEN characters! Options for sticks include a black and red look featuring Jin, an all-purple stick with Kazuya, a nice sky blue stick featuring the big man himself, King, a golden-yellow stick featuring Law, a nice metallic pink option with Lili, and a cool metallic orange featuring Xiaoyu.

Features for the fight stick are as follows:

Etched character art and limited-edition numbering

Mode switch for compatibility with PS5 & PS4 and Windows PC

Durable shell made from aircraft-grade aluminum

Integrated 6.28° wrist slope to help reduce fatigue

Quick-access back panel for easy mods and updates to buttons and sticks

Authentic 30mm Sanwa Denshi buttons

Patented Link 2 detachable joystick on Sanwa JLF base

Control bar featuring Tournament Mode button, audio controls, lighting modes, the PS button, and more for quick adjustments

Built-in carrying handles and cable organizers

Foam lap pad for long-lasting comfort during tournaments

Rubberized grips on the back for anti-slip during gameplay

The fight sticks are retailing for $499.99 MSRP and as mentioned above, are available on PDP’s website for pre-order today! Each of these sticks will be serialized out of 300, making them unique for buyers, so you can take pride in having such an exclusive (and arguably pretty sick) arcade stick for TEKKEN 8 (and other games if you play more than TEKKEN).