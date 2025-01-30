Bandai Namco celebrates one full year of Tekken 8 with a video retrospective

The tale of the Mishimas will never end and on January 26th, 2024, we witness the latest chapter of this constantly warring family. One year later Tekken 8’s publisher, Namco Bandai released a video of the accomplishments and events that surrounded the title.

From releasing four new playable characters which included a guest from Square Enix and the resurrection of one (No one really thought Heihachi was really dead) to seeing thrilling battles across stages around the world which saw Arslan Ash become the inaugural Tekken 8 Evo Champion to Rangchu utilize Kuma to win the Tekken World Tour. We even saw series Executive producer Katsuhiro Harada take on streamer LilyPichu with a result that will forever stay with the Harada-san. The game even took home The Game Award for Fighting Game of the Year.

So it was a pretty eventful year for the title and franchise as we close out the series’ 30th anniversary. I’m sure the future will bring many more exciting moments and reveals for the title and I can’t wait to witness it all. Also plenty of people getting thrown off cliffs or into volcanos.

Tekken 8 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

TEKKEN 8 Anniversary Trailer



