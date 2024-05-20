Anime Expo attendees can sing the night away with RGG Studio’s Essense of Fandom event

Anime Expo is probably one of the most daunting shows to attend (I’ve seen lines to get into the show, which can wrap around several city blocks), but when you’re that big a show, you’re bound to get some premium events and guests! In fact at this year’s SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be out in force and bringing quite a special event to those who can make it into the convention call during this Independence Day weekend convention.

Essence of Fandom: Like a Dragon & Yakuza (what…no love for Judgment?) Experience will not only bring Series Chief Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto, but also Kazuhiro Nakaya, the Japanese voice actor of Ichiban Kasuga and Akira Nishikiyama for a rare US appearance. The duo will be joined on stage by famed cosplayer/streamer/host VampyBitMe to chat about the franchise. In addition to this live interview, attendees of the event will be able to take photos with cosplayers, dance to memorable tracks from the long running franchise and even participate in the “Ichiban Karaoke Competition”. Attendees will even receive gifts upon arrival and are encouraged to cosplay as characters from the series.

As for how you can secure a ticket to the event. You will need a valid pass for Anime Expo (Either a Saturday or Weekend Pass) as it will be hosted at Lounge 21 which is inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets will go on sale Friday May 31st at 12pm PST/3pm EST on a site that will be revealed as the sales date draws near. All attendees must be 21+.

It’s great that the studio is showing some love to their western fans, let’s hope this event sells out and prompts the team to do more events…including some that take place on the East Coast!