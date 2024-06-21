Try to break out of the middle when you race against Frankie Muniz in Asphalt Legends Unite this Summer

Frankie Muniz was quite the prolific child actor in the late ’90s/early ’00s, however Hollywood is a tough town and staying in the spotlight for a long time is quite the monumental task especially if your stock was high before you could even drive. So it certainly took me by surprise to see Muniz didn’t end up like your stereotypical child actor that you hear about on E’s True Hollywood story.

Muniz is apparently quite the race car driver and thanks to this skill he’s been tapped by Gameloft to help promote their upcoming title/expansion to their Asphalt franchise, Asphalt Legends Unite. The title which is a rebranding of Asphalt 9 will be coming to consoles July 17th and will see it release on the PlayStation platform. These newly minted racers won’t have to worry about finding competition online as the game supports cross platform play, so being it a tablet, phone, Joy-Con, keyboard, DualSense or a Xbox controller you can take on the world regardless of what you use to drive your car.

The game also has in-game events that tie in with Muniz’s real life racing schedule including “Race with Muniz” events that will be taking place over the course of the summer including during the weekend of the Firekeepers Casino 400. Participants of these in-game events can win Frankie’s Car to race in-game or if you’re late to the finish line purchase the vehicle in the in-game store.

Asphalt Legends Unite will give Asphalt 9: Legends a fresh new coat of paint and plenty of improvements under the hood when it arrives July 17th 2024 on Mobile, PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Asphalt Legends Unite – Play Together:



Asphalt Legends Unite - Play Together

Watch this video on YouTube