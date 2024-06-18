Save Hyrule again in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Earlier this year Princess Peach got her long overdue time in the spotlight in the very excellent Princess Peach: Showtime! On this morning’s Nintendo Direct, we learned that this September another long-suffering Nintendo heroine will get her chance to shine, when they release The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on September 26.

Echoes of Wisdom will give the series’ eponymous star an opportunity to save Hyrule, as Princess Zelda herself will get to use magic and a mysterious fairy called Tri to solve puzzles and defeat monsters. The game looks like it follows in the footsteps of Link’s Awakening, with a similar style and top-down layout.

Also on the Direct, Nintendo announced you’ll be able to play The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on a gold-colored Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition. The Switch Lite will feature a Hylian Crest, and it’ll also be out September 26. Until then, here are some screenshots and the trailer!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom screens:



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer:



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

