LEGO Horizon Adventures arriving this fall

Of all the announcements that have happened at Summer Game Fest, here’s possibly the most surprising: Horizon is going to be playable on the Switch.

Or, at least, some version of it will be, as Sony announced today that LEGO Horizon Adventures, developed by Guerrila and Studio Gobo, will be arriving on PS5, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. The announcement trailer, which is included below, is definitely a lot more light-hearted than previous entries in the Horizon universe, but it’ll still feature Aloy battling against robot dinosaurs.

No exact release date yet, but if Sony has promised the game will be here for Holiday 2024, so we’ll undoubtedly get more info as we get closer to the release date!

LEGO Horizon Adventures - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

During today’s Summer Game Fest showcase, we announced the brand-new action adventure game, LEGO Horizon Adventures, to be launched during the 2024 Holiday season on PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Co-developed by Guerrilla and Studio Gobo, LEGO Horizon Adventures is a playful and light-hearted story inspired by the events of the world of Horizon. In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements. Follow your own adventure or share the fun with another player via couch or online co-op*. LEGO Horizon Adventures has been designed for two-player action without the need for split-screen, providing an opportunity for family and friends to develop connections through collaborative play. There’s plenty of brick-based fun to be had too. Give the village of Mother’s Heart a makeover, decorating it in delightful ways to unlock unique LEGO buildings and ornaments. You can even dish out hilarious outfits for your friends to wear! Follow Guerrilla on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for all the latest Horizon news and updates. To learn more about the game, please visit www.legohorizonadventures.com.