Hogwarts Legacy gets summer update, possible Director’s Cut on the way

By any measure, last year’s Hogwarts Legacy was a huge success. It received very good reviews (including from us) on its release, and it’s dominated sales charts for the past 16 months or so, finishing up 2023 as the year’s best-selling game and continuing to stick around best seller lists.

Today Warner Games announced that the game would be getting a pretty sizeable summer update that will include:

the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, a previously PlayStation-exclusive quest that allows players to earn a Shop Keeper’s outfit and ownership of their own shop in Hogsmeade.

new outfits and recipes, including the Onyx Hippogriff mount, the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe, the Azkaban Coat, the Azkaban Prisoner’s Outfit, The Glasses That Lived, and the Lavender Borealis Broom.

A photo mode, so that you can take all the pictures of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade your harddrive can hold.

a talent reset option, in case you want to play around with your playstyle and try something new.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only bit of news about Hogwarts Legacy today. Deep within Bloomberg’s deep dive into the commercial failure of Suicide Squad, there’s a mention of the fact that Rocksteady has been drafted into working on a Hogwarts Legacy “Director’s Cut.” Given that Hogwarts Legacy has, surprisingly, only had one DLC to date — and a mainly cosmetic one at that — it’ll be interesting to see what’s included in this new version, but we’ll presumably learn more at some point.

Hogwarts Legacy, free summer update included, is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy – Official Summer Update Trailer

