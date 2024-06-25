Enjoy Blast Brigade for free with your Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime is just one of those services you just pay for, be it for the free two day shipping, the video streaming service, but one of the perks few people talk about are the monthly games the megacorporation gives away. Titles are usually for the company’s own PC Game Launcher, but these freebies can occasionally be for other game launchers such as Legacy Games, Epic Games Store, and even GOG. This month we’re being treated to a metroidvania with a tint of an ’80s action movie from Allod Team Arcade and Knights Peak Interactive.

Blast Brigade vs. The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread will be claimable for free on the Prime Gaming Platform until August 14th. Swap between four heroes with different weapons as you explore the vast island of the diabolical Dr. Cread in order to put a stop to his machinations once and for all! The game will be redeemable on CD Projekt RED’s GoG platform…but hey a free game is a free game!

So if you’re like me and need a monthly reminder to collect these “Freebies” here’s yours, because if you let this one slip, you’re missing out on a pretty well reviewed title. Hell I’ll even throw in a direct link to the redemption page…so what are you waiting for?

Blast Brigade vs. The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Blast Brigade — Official Release Trailer



