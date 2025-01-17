ENDER MAGNOLIA releases one more trailer before its launch on January 22nd

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights was quite the surprise when it came out in January of 2021. Its muted colors, haunting soundtrack and its interesting approach to combat which could be compared to the Stands of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure garnered much praise from critics as the game garnered a respectable 86 on Metacritic.

Today Binary Haze Interactive, Adglobe and Live Wire revealed a sequel in February 2024 in the form of ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in The Mist and released the game into early access in March of the same year.

So almost to the same date as release date of ENDER LILIES, ENDER MAGNOLIA will be hitting version 1.0 and releasing on PC, Switch, the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform. To commemorate this announcement the team released a trailer to showcase what to expect as you guide the Attuner Lilac as she traverses this damaged industrial world to uncover the truth behind the conflict between humanity and the homunculi.

If you’re jonesing for a new Metroidvania, ENDER MAGNOLIA is likely to give you what you want!

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist Final Trailer



ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist Final Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

ENDER MAGNOLIA screens: