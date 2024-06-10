DOOM: The Dark Ages is the demonic prequel we’re looking forward to in 2025

We definitely heard rumblings of a new modern DOOM title in the works, though we weren’t really expecting a prequel to the 2016 DOOM reboot by id and Bethesda — but that’s the announcement we got during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 a bit earlier today! The DOOM Slayer is pissed and he’s set to drop into Hell in 2025 to take down waves of demon spawn in a new single player experience for the Xbox Series X, Game Pass, PS5 and PC.

Check out the trailer and some announcement screens too.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2025 – Xbox Games Showcase 2024:



Developed by id Software, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the DOOM Slayer’s rage. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell. DOOM: The Dark Ages is a single-player experience that delivers the searing combat and over-the-top visuals of the incomparable DOOM franchise, powered by the latest idTech engine. As the ultimate super weapon of Gods and Kings, shred enemies with devastating favorites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weaponry, including the versatile Shield Saw. Players will tear across the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original DOOM is famous for. Take flight atop the new fierce Mecha Dragon and stand tall in a massive Atlan mech as you beat titanic demons to a pulp.