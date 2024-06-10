Gamers can finally discover Indiana Jones and the Great Circle later this year

Gamers looking for an Indiana Jones-style 3rd person adventure are totally in luck since there’s literally an Indiana Jones games deep in development by Bethesda’s MachineGames.

Troy Baker is doing his best Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones imitation in the latest trailer, which shows off diverse locales, adventurous gameplay, puzzle solving, exploration, some fisticuffs and whip action and a plethora of story scenes too.

Discover the latest screens and that lengthy, cinematic new reveal video from the Xbox Games Showcase below. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently slated for a release later this year on the Xbox Series X, PC and Game Pass.

Official Showcase Reveal: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screens:

Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard. YOU ARE INDIANA JONES

Live the adventure as Indiana Jones in a new story full of adventure, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. The brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor – must travel the world in a race to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time. ​​A WORLD OF MYSTERY AWAITS ​

Step into an adventure that takes Indy from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the snow-peaked Himalayas, and beyond. When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, Indy must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, Indy will engage with intriguing characters, use his guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces. WHIP-CRACKING ACTION

Indiana’s trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear, and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies, as well as traverse the environment. Throughout the game, players combine stealth infiltration and first-person combat to sneak, fight, and puzzle their way past the ever-present enemy, desperate to beat Indy to the ancient prize. THE SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY

Players will experience a dynamic mix between linear, narrative-driven gameplay, and open-area maps. As Indy, players can indulge their inner-explorer and unearth a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery – or snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?