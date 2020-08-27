DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One add-on gets a trailer

During the first night of gamescom 2020, id and Bethesda let loose some new information and a trailer for the upcoming DOOM Eternal single-player expansion titled DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One.
Those who own a DOOM Eternal Year One pass or the Digital Deluxe version of the game will get the add-ons for free. Others can pick up the expansion for $19.99 when it becomes available on October 20th, 2020.
Check out the trailer below!
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One trailer:
The first of a two-part story expansion for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One casts players once again as the DOOM Slayer to confront an ancient evil awoken from an imbalance in the heavens. Ripping and tearing through never-before-seen locations in the DOOM universe, players will face off against fierce new demons and discover a new chapter in the DOOM Slayer’s story.
The Ancient Gods, Part One will be available at no additional cost for players who own the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass or the Digital Deluxe edition of DOOM Eternal. For players who don’t own the Year One Pass, The Ancient Gods, Part One will be available to purchase separately and will include free access to BATTLEMODE. Players do not need to own DOOM Eternal to purchase and play The Ancient Gods, Part One.
The Year One Pass is still available for $29.99 and includes access to both DLC 1 and 2. The Ancient Gods, Part One will also be available as a standalone purchase for $19.99.
And don’t forget, DOOM Eternal is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as a free upgrade for current-gen owners when those versions are available. id Software is also working hard to ensure DOOM Eternal will support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch.