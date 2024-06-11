Akimbot blasts onto Steam Next Fest with trailer and demo

Steam Next Fest is currently on, which means that there’s no shortage of interesting-looking indie games currently fighting for attention with trailers and demos — and that’s without even counting all the new trailers and demos we got from Summer Game Fest. It’s undoubtedly a tough situation for indie developers, but it means that if you’re looking for your next favourite game, there’s no shortage of demos to pick from.

Personally, I’m excited about Akimbot, the newest game from Evil Pirate. While it’s that studio’s first game, the studio was founded by Nicolas Meyssonnier, who previously gave us Pumpkin Jack, which was an amazing homage to the glory days of PS2 3D platformers. Akimbot seems to mine the same territory, just with even more specificity: it’s the story of an outlaw robot named Exe with a sidekick named Shipset, blasting its way through enemy robots and exploring the galaxy. In other words, think Ratchet & Clank, just with more robots.

At least, the demo gives off those vibes — we’ll have to see what the full game is like. Thankfully, though, we won’t have to wait long: the game is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on August 29. You can check out the demo now — and then check out the other demos on Steam Next Fest, because there are a lot of them!

Akimbot | Release Date Trailer [ESRB]

