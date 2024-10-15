Ys returns as part of Steam Next Fest

There are all kinds of great JRPGs to play this year, which means that it’s awfully easy to forget that one of the most enduring JRPG franchises has a game coming out in less than two weeks: Ys X: Nordics comes out on October 25 on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4/5.

To help remind people that the game is on the way, today NIS America decided to build a bit of hype for Adol Christin & co’s latest outing by releasing a demo for the game as part of Steam Next Fest. The demo shows off what Ys X has in store — which, surprisingly, means less Adol and Dogi, and more Adol and pirate princess Karja Balta.

There are all kinds of other demos available as part of Steam Next Fest, so head over to the store to check them out — and if you’re a JRPG fan, make sure that Ys X is one of them!

Ys X: Nordics - Demo Trailer (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

NIS America, Inc. is excited to announce that the demo for Ys X: Nordics, the milestone entry in the legendary Ys series, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam ahead of its launch on October 25. The Ys X: Nordics demo offers fast-paced fighting action, powerful offense and defense in Solo Mode and Duo Mode, charged elemental attacks with Mana Burst, exhilarating sailing, battles on land and sea, and more! Demo save data can be carried over to the full version of the game when it launches on October 25. The Ys X: Nordics Limited Edition on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch is available now for preorder exclusively through the NIS America Online Store for $104.99 USD. Bundles include a copy of the game, soundtrack, mini art book, sling bag, and more. About Ys X: Nordics: Following their tenuous encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol Christin and the proud pirate Karja Balta find themselves bound by fate – and the mysterious power of Mana! As they search for a way to undo the mystical ties that bind them, they soon find themselves caught up in a conflict between two factions: the seafaring warriors known as the Normans and the enigmatic and seemingly immortal Griegr. In order to save the people of Obelia Gulf, Adol and Karja must navigate the depths of their unexpected bond and the power that it grants them. Key Details: ● Two Heroes, One Story: Bound by unexpected circumstances, the young adventurer Adol and the Norman pirate Karja must work together to determine the fate of Obelia Gulf and its people. ● Cross Action System: Swap between controlling Adol and Karja independently or together. Combine their unique strengths to overcome enemies, and build up the Revenge Gauge to unleash devastating attacks. ● The Power of Mana: Harness the unique abilities of Mana to overcome challenges. Grapple and slide through dungeons, demolish obstacles, create new platforms, and uncover hidden treasures and critical points. ● Sailor’s Delight: The sailing ship known as the Sandras takes your exploration to new levels. Ocean travel, naval battles, and discovering uncharted islands are all made possible with this seaworthy vessel.