Nintendo eShop Update – Endless Ocean Luminous, LEGO Fortnite Star Wars, PAC-MAN MTB:CC

Thanks to releases such as Endless Ocean Luminous and a Star Wars update for LEGO Fortnite, along with a plethora of other new releases, Nintendo Switch players should have more than a few options to keep them busy for the foreseeable future.
These new games include those with super long titles such as PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world and El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster along with more than a few with short or normal length titles as well. Star Wars fans can pre-order the multiplayer STAR WARS: Hunters too.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Endless Ocean Luminous – Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea, an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Scan sea creatures and learn about over 500 species of marine life – some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical. Swim together in groups of up to 30 with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.* Greet your fellow divers with a friendly gesture and then delve into the depths to share discoveries. Find a way to play that fits your style: have a leisurely swim in the sea or meticulously catalog every creature you see – it’s all up to you! The Endless Ocean Luminous game is available today, and you can check out the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/BCG84XL1iXk.
- LEGO Fortnite – Builders, LEGO Fortnite | Star Wars begins May 3! In this update, the Rebellion and Galactic Empire will rift into your LEGO Fortnite world. The Empire won’t be coming in peace, but the Rebels will! Help the Rebels survive by building up the Rebel Village and using tools like Lightsabers, DL-44 Blasters, and Thermal Detonators to deal with any foes you may encounter.
- Digital Spotlight
- Need Some Space? – Get ready to get cosmic when National Space Day blasts off on May 3! Traverse through outer space with titles that are out of this world and available now on the Nintendo Switch system. Join the intergalactic bounty hunter Samus on a journey through the diverse biomes of Tallon IV as you uncover the Space Pirates’ sinister experiments in the Metroid Prime Remastered game. Explore the mysteries of a constantly-evolving solar system in Outer Wilds, where the planets are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Or, if you’d rather have some fun with your friends and family** on your journey, bring the party to the Space Land board in the Mario Party Superstars game. See you on your next adventure beyond the horizon with Nintendo Switch!
Pre-loads:
- STAR WARS: Hunters – Choose your Hunter and fight for glory in this new 4 vs. 4 arena shooter! Dive into this free-to-play experience where strategy and skill pave the way to victory. Battle as heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers and everything in between. Join forces with friends and conquer the battlefield on your journey to fame in the Arena. Customize each Hunter by collecting and equipping them with fun and unique costumes, animations and weapon appearances, making for an impressive competitor that stands out on the battlefield! Pre-order this free-to-play game today, and battle for galactic supremacy when STAR WARS: Hunters launches on the Nintendo Switch system on June 4!
Activities:
- Dive In With My Nintendo – Two new My Nintendo digital rewards*** inspired by the Endless Ocean Luminous game are available now! Print out and construct an origami whale with the Endless Ocean Luminous Origami Whale reward, then use it to add a splash of ocean joy to your personal space. Or, print and put together this stylish Endless Ocean Luminous Field Journal reward to jot down your surveys on your nature exploration!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Capcom Golden Week Sale – Capcom Classics like Monster Hunter Rise, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and more are on sale during the Capcom Golden Week Sale – don’t miss out on the great deals! This sale ends May 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- SQUARE ENIX Golden Week Sale – Take part in the Golden Week festivities with SQUARE ENIX! Celebrate with deals across storied brands like FINAL FANTASY, NieR, DRAGON QUEST and more! This sale ends May 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Adventure Field Remake – Available May 6
- All Noobs must die – Craft, Survival, Mine – Available May 3
- Arcade Archives NUMAN ATHLETICS
- Arcade Fusion Bundle
- Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition
- Baking Time – Available May 3
- Bomb Cat – Available May 3
- Coconut Farm 3D – Available May 6
- Corgi’s Travel – Available May 4
- Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world – Available May 3
- DungeonSmash – Medieval Dungeons – Available May 4
- El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster
- Exit Slum 11 – Available May 3
- Finding America: The Pacific Northwest Collector’s Edition
- FoxyLand Collection
- Freddi Fish 2: The Case of The Haunted Schoolhouse
- Freddi Fish 5: The Case of the Creature of Coral Cove
- Freddi Fish Collection
- Full Metal Sergeant
- Horrific Xanatorium
- Knight Sim Life – Available May 3
- Matsutake Game
- MotoGP24
- My Horse Stories – Available May 3
- Ninja Flip
- Ninja Shuriken Master – Available May 5
- Outbreak The Fedora Files What Lydia Knows – Available May 3
- PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – Available May 8
- Pirates Golden Quest – Available May 3
- Recycle Master
- Reigns: Complete Set
- Sclash
- Slot & Learn KANJI
- SOWON : The Toy Wonderland
- Space Mercenary Defense Force
- Supermarket Shopping Simulator
- Surmount
- Swipe Right or Left Geography Binary Quiz
- The Night of the Rabbit – Available May 8
- The Prisoner of the Night – Available May 8
- Timberdoku
- TORIDAMA2: Brave Challenge
- Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya
- Tractor Farming Simulator 3D
- Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Dog Photos
- TriggerHeart EXELICA
- World War: Battle of the Bulge