Nintendo eShop Update – Endless Ocean Luminous, LEGO Fortnite Star Wars, PAC-MAN MTB:CC

Thanks to releases such as Endless Ocean Luminous and a Star Wars update for LEGO Fortnite, along with a plethora of other new releases, Nintendo Switch players should have more than a few options to keep them busy for the foreseeable future.

These new games include those with super long titles such as PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world and El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster along with more than a few with short or normal length titles as well. Star Wars fans can pre-order the multiplayer STAR WARS: Hunters too.

