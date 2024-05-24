Find a new home for humanity by blowing up planets in Zet Zillions, available now!

Zet Zillions is a nonsensical name, but if you judge a game by it’s name you’re an idiot! Watch the trailer and see how god damn anime the game is. You’re Foam Gun and you’re tasked to travel the universe to find a new home for humanity. What do you do with the planets that aren’t suitable for settlement? Blow em up with the cannon that’s equipped on your planetoid ship Baby Violence!

The trailer feels like it could be promoting an anime series…that features cards (An anime featuring trading cards sounds like a billion dollar idea! Gotta get a pitch ready!). Chart your course across multiple galaxies and encounter all sorts of weird looking planets and debris. If you’re looking for a snappy experience with a rich deckbuilding mechanic, set your sights on Zet Zillions!

The game is available now on PC for $9.99 for a standard edition or add the game’s soundtrack and wallpapers to your purchase for $11.68! However you can get 10% off as part of the game’s launch discount.

🌠Zet Zillions 🌠| Launch Trailer | 🎆 Out Now on Steam! 🎆



