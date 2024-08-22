Did Bethesda sneak a car ad onto Gamescom Opening Night Live?

If you missed the Xbox logo at the beginning of this trailer (embedded below), you would’ve thought this clip would be an ad for an all-terrain space vehicle…which is pretty weird since humanity hasn’t really gotten that far in regards to interstellar travel. Alas the Rev-8, this jump capable space buggy is actually a free addition to Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield.

The August Update which went live yesterday will add the Rev-8 to make traversing on planets like a leisurely ride. In addition to this gameplay addition the update also offers in game options such as frame rate targeting, v-sync as well as the ability to prioritize between visuals and performances. If you want to get into the weeds of this update, full details of the August Update can be found on the Bethesda blog linked here.

All this will lead up to the eventual release of the Shattered Space Expansion. Players will be able to explore the city of Dazra and find new weapons, gear and of course adventure in this new region starting on September 30th. While we do have a date, we have yet to know a price point, however for owners of the Premium or the Constellation editions of the game Shattered Space will be included in their purchase.

Starfield is available now on PC and the Xbox Series X|S

