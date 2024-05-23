Beatrix joins the cast of GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising

GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising’s is getting a new character in the form of Beatrix. She’s colleagues with Zeta and Vaseraga as primal beast hunters for the mysterious Society and can be best described as by the following passage.

“Despite being robbed of a promising future, she never despairs and continues to fight on alone. Having crossed paths with a sword that devours causality, she eventually comes into her own as an outstanding swordswoman who never stays down no matter how many times she is knocked out.”

She’s the fourth character of the game’s first season pass, but she can also be added to your game as a standalone purchase. Regardless of how you obtain her, the purchase will net you the following:

Playable Character: Beatrix

Premium Avatar: Beatrix

Badge: Beatrix

Weapon Cutout: Embrasque Sword

Figure Studio poses 1–6 and expressions 1–7 for Beatrix

Bonus item for the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 purchases only)

Other DLC that released today include a new costume for the character Lancelot dubbed “Knights Finery”, a second System voice set that will replace the announcer with some of the DLC characters (2B is not included in this pack).

For those who haven’t tried this title or made the jump from the original GranBlue Fantasy Versus, this next announcement might pique your interest. GrandBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be going on sale for the first time on PlayStation and Steam. Save 20% off the standard and the deluxe version of the game, the latter will net you the Deluxe Character Pass which means you’ll have access to Beatrix right off the bat. The savings will cease on June 5th on the PlayStation Store and June 4th on Steam…so don’t hem and haw unless you want to miss out!

GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Beatrix screens: