Dig deeper into Destiny 2: The Final Shape with the first of two ViDocs

With the long awaited, and presumably final full expansion for Destiny 2 releasing imminently on June 4th, Bungie has released the first of two Destiny 2: The Final Shape ViDocs to prep players for the extensive new update and content drop.

Part one, “Confronting Oblivion”, covers creation of the expansion’s narrative, the new The Pale Heart destination and the Dread faction, and offers additional behind-the-scenes insight on the design and development process for the content.

For those looking to pick up new hardware, Bungie has once again teamed up with a variety of accessory manufacturers such as SteelSeries and KontrolFreek for some unique Final Shape-themed gear.

And with the Season of the Wish finale event kicking off now, veteran Guardians looking to jump back into the game or new Guardians interested in trying it out for the first time can download and play Destiny 2: Into the Light for free through June 3.

Check out the ViDoc below, and stay tuned for part 2 tomorrow.

Destiny 2 ViDoc | Becoming Legend – Part 1: Confronting Oblivion



