Hawked Issue #2 sees robotic interlopers on the X-Isle

Betrayal comes from within (Although if you had someone looking like Jack Sparrow, my head would constantly be on the swivel) and the fight for the X-Isle sees a new group enter the fray. MY.Games’ Hawked enters its second season or issue with the arrival of the mysterious group that calls themselves Vektr.

So while the Renegades of Grail might be put on the back foot, they’re certainly not out, so dust yourselves off and get back into the action as even more the X-Isle is available for you to explore. New vaults will yield new relics and powers to claim, so to explore the ever changing island!

On the features front, the game will finally be available natively on Xbox One X|S for those who haven’t leapt onto current gen consoles and the Epic Game Store for those whose PC experience was leaping out of the battle bus. Players seeking a more serious experience can participate in Ranked PVP and earn exclusive rewards the higher climb in the ranks. Class Cards will allow players to try out different playstyles and earn permanent buffs when you complete mastery levels.

The game will also introduce a Renegade Pass, the game’s equivalent of a season pass. Play the title to earn rewards on the free track, or spend some money to unlock items in the premium track. Unlike most games, a single premium pass purchase can sustain your future premium pass purchases as long as you invest plenty of time in-game!

Issue #2 of Hawked hit the racks today on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Issue #2: Dark Arrival Cinematic Trailer | HAWKED



Issue #2: Dark Arrival Cinematic Trailer | HAWKED

Watch this video on YouTube

Issue #2: Dark Arrival Gameplay Trailer | HAWKED



Issue #2: Dark Arrival Gameplay Trailer | HAWKED

Watch this video on YouTube

Hawked Issue #2 screens/art: