Activision drops a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 live action reveal trailer

While we await that full Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveal following the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday June 9th, Activision has been generous enough to drop a live action The Truth Lies trailer to help hold us off (that’s probably not enough honestly).

So yes, we’ll need to wait a couple of weeks for the real reveal thing, but at least they are finding ways to distract us until then.

Check the new trailer out below.

Black Ops 6: ‘The Truth Lies’ – Live Action Reveal Trailer:



Black Ops 6: 'The Truth Lies' - Live Action Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube