Prepare for the Destiny 2: The Final Shape with an official launch trailer

Yes fellow Guardians it’s officially the final countdown (do do doooo doo, do do do do dooo) for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, so Bungie has predictably dropped a fresh new launch trailer to set the stage for the anticipated June 4th, 2024 release of the expansion.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Launch Trailer



Today, Bungie released the latest trailer leading up to the launch of Destiny 2: The Final Shape on June 4, 2024. Guardians will travel into The Pale Heart of the Traveler to aid the Vanguard leading to a final confrontation with their ultimate adversary, the Witness. The final cinematic for Season of the Wish and the year of Lightfall was revealed last week, which featured the first encounter of Cayde-6 and Crow inside the Traveler. Soon enough, Guardians will head into the Traveler and wield the powers of Light and Darkness to aid them on their journey against the Witness and its army, when Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches next Tuesday, June 4.