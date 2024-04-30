Xbox Games Showcase followed by a [REDACTED] Direct scheduled for June 9th, 2024

With e3 dead and buried (again), we’re gearing up for the all-important summer season live gaming events and showcases and Microsoft has planted their flag with a new Xbox Games Showcase announcement for Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

We’re sure to see and hear a number of announcements and trailers as always, but wait, there’s more. Also on the docket is a mysterious [REDACTED] Direct with a logo that seems to possibly imply something Call of Duty? Maybe?

Either way, drop it on your schedule and make sure to check out the plethora of streaming services that will carry the event.

Mark your calendars! The Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on June 9, 2024, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (additional time zones below). Like our double-feature last year with Starfield Direct, immediately following the Showcase we’ll be airing a special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise. We can’t say much, so for now we’ll call it the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct. This will also be our first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners. You’ll be able to enjoy both of our June 9 livestreams live through a variety of outlets, and in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions: YouTube.com/Xbox

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Facebook.com/Xbox Airtime for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct in local time zones: PT: June 9, 10am

June 9, 10am ET: June 9, 1pm

June 9, 1pm BST: June 9, 6pm

June 9, 6pm CET: June 9, 7pm

June 9, 7pm JST: June 9, 2am

June 9, 2am AEST: June 9, 3am June 9’s double-feature broadcast also kicks off a week’s worth of coverage here on Xbox Wire and The Official Xbox Podcast, featuring updates and deep-dives on a ton of games. Xbox will host a premier viewing event in Los Angeles and Xbox FanFest is giving away tickets! Enter the FanFest Sweepstakes, which begins on May 2, for a chance to win tickets or even a free trip to get you there. To get notified with more details about the event and sweepstakes, sign up for FanFest at aka.ms/XboxFanFest.