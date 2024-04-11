Will you have what it takes to be a Pac-Man Chomp Champ?

We’re never getting Pac-Man 99 back (Sorry, Brendan), but if you’re seeking PVP Pac-Man action perhaps the upcoming Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will sate your appetite!

Sixty four Pac-Man, Men, People(?) enter and one will emerge as Chomp Champ! Gobble power pellets, use power ups to give yourself some boons or even empower the ghosts, so they can help eliminate your competition in this title that will connect players from PC and consoles so there’s gonna be no dispute who is number 1.

Pre-orders for the game have started and for those who pre-order the game you will be entitled to the Chomp Challengers PAC, which include cosmetics such as the unicorn body, the pompadour headpiece as well as the crown headpiece. The premium edition of the game will give you 7 day early access to the game as well as the Lunar Animals PAC and Namco Pals PAC.

The former lets you rep your Lunar Zodiac sign and the latter lets you dress up as some familiar Namco characters…yet nothing Tekken related (perhaps it’s something in the game’s roadmap).

Pac Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will be a brawl for all on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, May 9th.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs screens/art:

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – Pre-Order Trailer (Offense Version):



