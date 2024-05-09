Nintendo eShop Update: Little Kitty, Big City, Braid Anniversary Edition

This week eShop update is a great one for fans of indie games. Little Kitty, Big City follows in the footsteps of games like Untitled Goose Game by allowing you to play as a rambunctious cat causing chaos in the eponymous city. There’s also Animal Well, a creepy-looking Metroidvania that’s getting a lot of attention.
And, of course, there’s one of the all-time indie classics, Braid, which returns this week as Braid Anniversay Edition. That game helped kickstart the indie explosion when it came out over a decade ago, and it returns this week with updated visuals and interviews with Jonathan Blow and other members of the creative team.
See the full list of new games below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Little Kitty, Big City – A peaceful catnap turns into a whimsical journey as you take the role of a curious kitten on an adorable adventure to find your way back home. There’s plenty to do along the way: explore the vibrant city, complete quests, lend a helping paw to other animals in hairy situations and make friends with chatty strays. You can also wear over 40 delightful hats while causing a total ruckus in a bite-sized open-world playground filled with surprises. Little Kitty, Big City releases today on the Nintendo Switch system.
- ANIMAL WELL – In this atmospheric pixelated world, you’ll search for treasures as you gradually uncover a dense environment. Many interesting creatures live here, but some might be hostile, so stay alert. Any items you’ve picked up can be used in several ways, like making a quick getaway or even having friendly creatures help you out in a pinch. There’s a lot to uncover, so get crafty with your items and see what you find. Where you go is entirely up to you. Summon your courage and curiosity for ANIMAL WELL, launching today!
- PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs – PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is an online-only* PAC-MAN eating competition! Eat your way through multiple interconnected mazes using Power Pellets and a variety of Power Items to chomp the GHOSTS and opponent PAC-MAN players. Be the last PAC standing at the end of each match in this 64-player Battle Royale to become the Chomp Champ! PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champ is available now.
DLC:
- Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns – Operation Guns sees the smash hit roguelike Vampire Survivors join forces with KONAMI’s iconic Contra series! This DLC** adds tons of weapons (we’re talking 22, including evolutions!), 11 new characters, multiple mayhem-filled biomes inspired by classic Contra levels and a soundtrack with new and remixed tracks. The Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC is available later today.
Game Trials:
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – Determine the fate of the entire galaxy in a STAR WARS RPG set four thousand years before the Galactic Empire. Harness the Force and wield your own lightsaber as you battle the ruthless Sith. Choose your party from a motley crew and travel to eight iconic worlds like Tatooine and Kashyyyk. Will you save the Republic or embrace the power of the dark side? Hurry – the free Game Trial period will last until May 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Nintendo Switch Online members* can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** by participating. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. As an added bonus, you can purchase this digital title for 50% off until May 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 1000xRESIST
- Amelia’s Diner
- Animals drop
- Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA
- Athenian Rhapsody – Available May 14
- Battle Minesweeper Online
- Beach Girls 2: Sports in Bikini
- Biomutant – Available May 14
- Blood Lines : Magicians’ Chase2
- Braid, Anniversary Edition – Available May 14
- Bruce and Box
- Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms
- CorpoNation: The Sorting Process
- Crab Digger Tropical Island – Available May 12
- Culinary Cooking Master Simulator – Available May 11
- Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle
- EGGCONSOLE WANDERERS FROM Ys PC-8801mkIISR
- Free Lives Collection
- Gearhead Karting Simulator – Mechanic & Racing
- Gift
- Hand in Hand – Available May 11
- Hotel Hustle – Available May 10
- Imagine Earth
- Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack
- Kinduo 2 – Frostbite – Available May 10
- King Of Pyramid Thieves
- Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior – Available May 14
- Mars Farming 2034 – Available May 10
- MergeZ – Available May 11
- Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution – Available May 14
- Oniko Kororin Game
- Plantabi: Little Garden
- Pummel Party
- Puzzlerio
- QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ – Available May 10
- Rainbow Cotton
- Roman City Tycoon – Available May 11
- Simply Snakes
- Smack
- Spirit Swap – ココロシャッフル –
- Spot the Odd!
- Summer Games Challenge
- The Land Beneath Us – Available May 13
- The Purge Club ～救済！粛清サークル～
- There’s No Dinosaurs
- Vampire: Darkness Falls
- Yacht Haven Tycoon: Marina Port Parking Simulator
- Zombie Survival: The Walking Pandemic