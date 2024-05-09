Nintendo eShop Update: Little Kitty, Big City, Braid Anniversary Edition

This week eShop update is a great one for fans of indie games. Little Kitty, Big City follows in the footsteps of games like Untitled Goose Game by allowing you to play as a rambunctious cat causing chaos in the eponymous city. There’s also Animal Well, a creepy-looking Metroidvania that’s getting a lot of attention.

And, of course, there’s one of the all-time indie classics, Braid, which returns this week as Braid Anniversay Edition. That game helped kickstart the indie explosion when it came out over a decade ago, and it returns this week with updated visuals and interviews with Jonathan Blow and other members of the creative team.

See the full list of new games below!