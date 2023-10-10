Consume the most taboo meal in Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs!

The most taboo meal is one of your own species… In Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Chomp, compete with 63 other players and if need be, eat other Pac-Men to be the last man standing, then so be it!

This multi maze battle royale will pit players on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox until a single Pac remains. Weave through mazes, gobble dots, dine on fruit, evade ghosts or eat them after consuming a power pellet, this game will also throw in new power ups not seen in any other Pac-Man game, such as shields, speed enhancers and even an item that empowers ghosts to help them hunt down your competition. With 64 players on the field, you might need something to help you stand out from the crowd, the game will offer cosmetics for your head, body and face so you can the prettiest or hideous Pac to roam the Mega Tunnel Battle!

If you want the first shot at being Chomp Champ, you can attend Bandai Namco’s pop up event Pac-Man: Shine On which will be happening on October 13th and 14th. Tickets for the event are free and can be secured at the following link. So after a day on the show floor at New York Comic Con, end the evening with some casual cannibalism!

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will be coming to PC and Consoles in early 2024.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs screens/art: