Nintendo announces next Indie World Showcase

It’s somehow been about five months since we last had an Indie World Showcase from Nintendo (not to mention two months since the last Nintendo Partner Direct), so it felt like we were overdue to hear what other new games we have to look forward to on the Switch…and, right on cue, here’s some news straight from Nintendo:

A new Indie World Showcase is airing on April 17th at 7:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Like clockwork, you can cue up the Silksong speculation — but there are plenty of other prominent indie games that we could actually see on the Switch this year. What will they be? Tune in tomorrow morning at 10 am ET and we’ll find out!

Indie World Showcase 4.17.2024 - Nintendo Switch

Watch this video on YouTube