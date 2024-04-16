Dive into the first 2 hours of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for free for a limited time

Even though the latest and greatest Assassin’s Creed launched some time ago (our review here), Ubisoft still wants potential players to give the game a try in the form of a new free trial for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

It’ll only be available for a limited time (today through the end of the month) and will cap out at 2 hours of playtime but all the progress made will transfer for players who opt to pick up the full version later on. And for those who may have been waiting for a discount on the title you’re in luck! It’s at least $15 less expensive than at launch right now. Those who stream the trial will also get access to an exclusive Basim Valhalla Sword reward as well.

Check out the details from Ubisoft below, and head on over to the respective storefronts to grab the demo right now for all platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Free Trial and Title Update Trailer:



Assassin's Creed Mirage: Free Trial and Title Update Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, Ubisoft announced a free trial for Assassin’s Creed® Mirage on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store from April 16th to April 30th. During the Free Trial, players will have access to the first 2 hours of the game and their progression will carry over if they purchase the game.* Players streaming the game during the Trial period will be able to get and offer to their viewers an exclusive reward: the Basim Valhalla Sword. This unique sword is Basim’s weapon from his later years in England. Discounts will also be available on PC via Ubisoft Connect only. From April 17th to April 24th, Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition will be 40% off. Assassin’s Creed Mirage provides an immersive story in which players embody Basim Ibn Is’haq, a street thief who joins the Hidden Ones on a quest for answers, evolving in the Golden Age of ninth-century Baghdad. Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a narrative driven action-adventure experience with a focus on parkour, stealth and assassinations gameplay elements that represent the core of the franchise. For more information on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, please visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/assassins-creed.