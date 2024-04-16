Atlus to debut “Atlus Exclusive” livestream event with a new look at Metaphor: ReFantazio

If you’re wondering what Studio Zero is up to, you’re in luck! ATLUS will draw the curtains open and reveal more about Metaphor: ReFantazio on April 22nd, 2024 at 3pm PST/6am EST with their Atlus Exclusive livestream. The program will be hosted by Studio Zero Director Katsura Hashino in both a subbed or dubbed version and can be viewed on either Atlus West’s YouTube channel or within the Steam client.

So what expectations will you have for the stream? Will we see new game mechanics or perhaps more details revealed about the world of Metaphor? I guess the only way to find out is to catch the livestream…or wait for our recap article, right?

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be coming to PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms this fall. See our previous preview, here.