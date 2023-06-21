Learn more about Metaphor: ReFantazio as Atlus releases a creator interview video

Atlus fans were driven to a tizzy when a trio of titles were revealed at the Xbox Showcase earlier in the month with no mention of other platforms. Fears that they would have to buy Microsoft hardware or purchase a game from Microsoft PC store had a legion of gamers readying their pitchforks and torches. Thankfully Atlus in their infinite wisdom eventually revealed after the fact these titles would be coming to other platforms and potential change.org petitions would never come to be. The two Persona titles would start off the marketing trail with panels at the upcoming Anime Expo. But that leaves the 3rd title announced at the showcase…when will we learn more about Metaphor: ReFantazio? Well sooner than you think!

In a livestream that aired earlier yesterday, we were treated to messages from the trio of creators working on the title (This segment was carved out and embedded below). Director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro sat down and field questions such as:

What meaning does the word “Metaphor” signify in the game?

What does a true fantasy world look like in the style of Atlus?

Tell us a little bit about the game world?

What message do you want to convey through this fantasy RPG?

How did the team envision the unique style for this game?

Do you have a message for Atlus and RPG fans?

How did you express this game’s world through music?

Metaphor: ReFantazio screens/art:

For a company that is primarily known for games usually set in contemporary times, Metaphor: ReFantazio is going to stray from that, opting for a more fantastic setting. Given the trio who are working have such rich resumes, I’m sure fans will eat up the title when it launches. I certainly looking forward to more info on the title as we march toward the game’s release in 2024 on the PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Creator Interview:



