Breakout the glow sticks before pressing play on this new Sand Land trailer

So the new trailer for Bandai Namco’s Sand Land features a song that I’m sure you’ve heard, but probably don’t know the name of…Let me help you out, it’s Sandstorm from Finnish DJ Darude. Does it have any relevance to the footage that is being shown? Not really, but hey both the game and the song have the word “Sand” in its name right? Glimpsing at the comments of the video, it seems the commenters are generally pleased with the choice, so good job?

This high energy trailer does give us a glimpse of the power that our protagonist, Beelzebub is packing as well as some of the ferocious foes he’ll be facing be it the wild beasts, tanks, mechanical monstrosities…and even an angel? Hopefully none of these entities will stop the demon prince and his travel companions from finding the eternal spring and bringing water back across the land, in this lesser known property created by the recently deceased mangaka, Akira Toriyama.

Sand Land is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox Series X on April 26th, 2024, and if you want a drop of what you can expect in the full game, a demo is available on those respective digital marketplaces.

SAND LAND – Sandstorm Trailer:



